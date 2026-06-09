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Exclusive / Some Republicans want Pulte out for intelligence job

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Jun 9, 2026, 5:06am EDT
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John Cornyn
Evan Vucci/Reuters

With Democrats threatening to block a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act extension over the elevation of Bill Pulte to be acting director of national intelligence, some Republicans say the way out is pretty simple.

“Democrats are not going to vote to pass 702 until he’s withdrawn,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “And we need that done. That’s 60% of the president’s daily brief is materials generated by FISA 702. So the stalemate needs to be broken.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said there are ongoing conversations about a way forward but was unsure about Pulte’s future.

“This problem was created by the White House. Nothing has changed about Mr. Pulte’s qualifications,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, told Semafor.

Asked if he’s talking to the White House about a replacement, Warner demurred: “I would not be sharing any of that anyway.”

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