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Somali referee denied entry into US ahead of World Cup

Jun 9, 2026, 9:40am EDT
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The Kansas stadium.
Denny Medley-Imagn Images via Reuters

A Somali referee was denied entry to the US and will not participate in the men’s soccer World Cup, which begins this week.

No reason was given but Somalia is on a travel ban list and the White House hailed “the right decision.” Stringent US border controls have caused chaos: Although players and referees are supposed to be exempt, Iran’s players are reportedly only allowed to enter on the day of their matches, the South African team’s plan was delayed by visa issues, and one Swiss striker was briefly prevented from travelling.

Journalists from several countries have also been denied visas. Fans are suffering most: Four participating nations are on restricted-travel lists, meaning most of their supporters will be barred.

Tom Chivers
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