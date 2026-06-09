OpenAI files for IPO amid intensifying AI race

OpenAI joined rival Anthropic both in filing for an IPO and calling for a potential slowdown in frontier AI development.

The two AI giants’ impending public offerings, as well as SpaceX’s, are expected to be among the biggest in history, although OpenAI said it had “not decided on timing yet.” At the same time, CEO Sam Altman called for an international body to “coordinate leading AI efforts to reduce catastrophic risk,” including “slowing frontier development when needed.”

Anthropic also said an option to “slow or temporarily pause” AI research would be wise. CEO Dario Amodei and his Google DeepMind counterpart both said this year that a “slower pace” would be safer, but that they were unable to slow down unilaterally.