Exclusive / Greer heads to Silicon Valley to promote onshoring

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer files to California later this week for a tour of manufacturing facilities that will hype the Trump administration’s efforts to onshore jobs, according to plans shared first with Semafor.

Greer is slated to visit Tesla and NextFlex in Fremont and San Jose, respectively, on Thursday and Skydio and Applied Materials in Hayward and Sunnyvale, respectively, on Friday. He’ll also speak with Hoover Institution fellows and participate in Barclays’ Semiconductor Board and CEO Summit on Thursday.

Skydio recently announced it would spend $3.5 billion over five years to expand its US production of drones, which it says will create 3,000 new jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said last week that manufacturers added 7,000 jobs in May after adding zero in April, though there were still fewer total workers than there were a year ago.