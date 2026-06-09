Exclusive / Democrats aren’t winning the foreign policy argument, group says

Democrats need to revamp their message on foreign policy if they want to capitalize on voter angst over President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way writes in a new memo.

The group partnered with Impact Research to survey registered voters and conduct focus groups, and found that the American electorate is “uneasy with both parties’ approach to foreign policy,” according to findings shared first with Semafor.

Democrats are viewed as weak on defense and lack any edge over Republicans on foreign policy, despite making gains on economic issues; Republicans still hold slim advantages on their handling of US-China relations, US-Israel relations, and national security.

At the same time, the poll found the US war in Iran to be deeply unpopular; 53% said it makes the US less safe.

Third Way is encouraging Democrats to articulate a foreign policy that prioritizes stabilizing and strengthening alliances and trade relationships to the benefit of the US.

The party “shouldn’t assume that voters’ unhappiness with what Trump is doing now and what Republicans are doing now are going to translate into support for Democrats,” Third Way’s Sumona Guha told Semafor.