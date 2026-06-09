Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China’s $300 billion plan to build more data centers

Jun 9, 2026, 6:50pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

China is looking to spend nearly $300 billion over the next five years to build more data centers across the country, as Beijing strives to gain ground on the US in the AI race.

The government wants to construct a network of “computing hubs,” Bloomberg reported. “The primary beneficiary of the plan is the economy as a whole,” an analyst wrote, given Beijing’s push to integrate AI across sectors to boost productivity.

The country’s buildout, though, serves as a cautionary tale for the US, where public backlash to expanding AI infrastructure is growing, a China tech expert argued in Project Syndicate: There is a “growing mismatch between supply and demand” in China, with some data centers underutilized and hundreds of projects reportedly canceled.

Chart showing China annual GDP per capita
J.D. Capelouto
AD