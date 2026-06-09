Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

China exports beat forecasts amid global AI boom

Jun 9, 2026, 9:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A cargo ship with containers in China.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China’s exports surged past analyst expectations last month as the global AI boom fed demand for Chinese chips, EVs, and other high-tech components.

Year-on-year exports jumped by close to 20%, driven partly by a 110% surge in semiconductor shipments, underscoring the failure of US tariffs to slow China’s trade. However, the data also provided worrying signs for Beijing.

Domestic consumption continued to plummet, with car sales plunging 22% year on year, marking the sixth consecutive month of double-digit declines and confirming the bifurcation of the world’s second-largest economy. “China’s economy has become a tale of two tracks,” Trivium China wrote this year: “A globally competitive export and high‑tech manufacturing base, alongside fragile domestic demand and shrinking investment.

A chart showing China’s monthly trade growth.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD