Analysts skeptical over Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump said he remained confident a deal with Tehran could be reached soon, but analysts voiced skepticism.

Tensions were still simmering between Israel and Iran, after the two countries struck each other for the first time in weeks, and CNN noted that Trump had promised an impending deal on at least 37 occasions.

Meanwhile the rift between the US president and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu widened further, complicating any agreement, and putting Republican lawmakers — including hawks and fans of the Israeli leader — in a bind. “Any agreement is partly out of Trump’s hands,” Semafor’s US politics team reported. “It’s dependent instead on how willing Netanyahu is to play by [Trump’s] rules.”