US inflation fears eased in May amid Trump tariff walkback

Jun 9, 2025, 1:12pm EDT
A container ship is seen near the Hai Phong International Container Terminal.
Athit Perawongmetha/

Americans’ worries over inflation tempered in May, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday, signaling rising consumer optimism following shifts in US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.

The one-year inflation outlook dipped from 3.6% to 3.2%, with survey respondents expecting lower monthly price increases in medical care, education, and rent, although respondents expect food prices to rise by 5.5% in the next 12 months — the largest monthly increase since 2023; canned food could see significant price changes because of remaining duties on tin-coated steel, producers told The Wall Street Journal.

Survey respondents’ anxiety over unemployment also declined, but a separate measure of employment trends from the Conference Board dipped slightly, reflecting lingering economic uncertainty.

Chart showing US inflation expectations as reflected in NY Fed survey results since 2021.
Brendan Ruberry
