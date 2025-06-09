Newsom brands Trump a ‘dictator’ after National Guard deployed

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused US President Donald Trump of acting like a “dictator” by sending the National Guard into Los Angeles to quell protests.

It marks the first time that federal troops have been deployed on domestic soil against the wishes of state authorities since the 1960s. Police officers clashed with crowds Sunday, the third day of protests sparked by border authorities’ raids on suspected undocumented migrants.

Trump is testing the boundaries of executive power, the Financial Times’ Washington correspondent wrote: He used a rarely invoked law originally written to suppress rebellions against the federal government to deploy the troops, with legal scholars arguing the moves are in breach of the US Constitution.