Newsom brands Trump a ‘dictator’ after National Guard deployed

Updated Jun 9, 2025, 6:48am EDT
Members of the California National Guard stand guard in Los Angeles
Jill Connelly/Reuters

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused US President Donald Trump of acting like a “dictator” by sending the National Guard into Los Angeles to quell protests.

It marks the first time that federal troops have been deployed on domestic soil against the wishes of state authorities since the 1960s. Police officers clashed with crowds Sunday, the third day of protests sparked by border authorities’ raids on suspected undocumented migrants.

A chart showing the disposable income of foreign-borne households by US state.

Trump is testing the boundaries of executive power, the Financial Times’ Washington correspondent wrote: He used a rarely invoked law originally written to suppress rebellions against the federal government to deploy the troops, with legal scholars arguing the moves are in breach of the US Constitution.

