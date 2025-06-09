Events Email Briefings
Russia’s Wagner group to leave Mali

Jun 9, 2025, 6:56am EDT
People in Moscow pay tribute to Wagner mercenaries killed in Mali
Yulia Morozova/Reuters

Russia’s Wagner paramilitary said it would cease operations against Islamic extremists in Mali, although Moscow will retain a presence in the West African country.

Mali, along with other nations in the Sahel region, has for years struggled to contain insurgents — including a powerful al-Qaeda affiliate with as many as 6,000 fighters — that have threatened regional stability and caused thousands of deaths.

Wagner, used by the Kremlin to expand its influence in several countries, offers “regime survival” packages across the region in exchange for mining concessions that experts say exploit some of the world’s poorest nations.

Nonetheless, the Sahel remains the world’s terrorism epicenter, accounting for more than half of global terrorism deaths last year.

A chart showing the countries with the highest terrorism index scores.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
