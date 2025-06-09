Events Email Briefings
Russia launched largest drone attack of the war, Ukraine says

Jun 9, 2025, 1:23pm EDT
Police officers inspect a crater that appeared after a Russian air strike at a compound in Children’s Railway in a park, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 7, 2025.
Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Reuters

Russia launched the largest drone attack of the war in Ukraine on Monday, firing almost 500 drones and missiles overnight according to Kyiv.

The massive aerial assault came ahead of a prisoner exchange of hundreds of soldiers between the two countries that began Monday.

The swap is the most tangible result of the ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, but there are few signs the talks have brought the two parties closer to reaching any long-term settlement to end the war.

On the ground, Russian soldiers are preparing “one last push” to break Ukraine’s morale and claim more territory, The Economist reported; Ukrainian soldiers are divided about whether Moscow’s forces will be able to break through their heavily fortified lines.

Mathias Hammer
