Republicans giving Trump wide leeway to keep National Guard in Los Angeles

Congressional Republicans are signaling they’ll give President Donald Trump wide leeway in his deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles, potentially setting up a long federal presence in California amid fiery protests of the president’s deportation policies.

GOP leaders to the rank-and-file down to the libertarian-leaning Rand Paul offered no criticism Monday of Trump’s tactics over the weekend. And some said they wouldn’t put a timeline on the National Guard’s presence in the state given the uncertainty of future demonstrations.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Semafor that “I don’t think they need to stay any longer than it takes to restore order.” Some of his colleagues said that could be a while, wary that protesters might try to wait out federal forces.

“It’s like any military-style engagement where – when you have active combat ongoing, which is essentially what we have now – you can’t put an arbitrary timeline on that,” Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., told Semafor. “That’s really giving the adversaries what they want.”

The relatively unified message from Republicans is a contrast to the party’s divisions during the nationwide racial justice protests in 2020. Back then, GOP leaders pursued a national police reform bill in response; five years later, Republicans see immigration enforcement as a clear success of Trump’s first term.

And they’re not deviating in strategy, even as Trump takes a harder line quelling protests and expelling immigrants in the United States illegally.

There’s a major partisan dynamic playing out nationally: It’s the president vs. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a top Trump foil and possible White House candidate in 2028. That helps make it easy for Republicans to back Trump’s military moves in the blue state.

“Whether or not it’s my first choice? My first choice would be that there isn’t any of this violence and that local police would take care of it. Local police are always better than when we use federal police,” Paul told reporters.