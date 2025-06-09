New Jersey Democrats prepare to pick a candidate, and an identity for their party

Murphy has stayed out of the Democratic primary, the first since the end of “the line,” a system that gave preferred ballot placement to candidates endorsed by county parties. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), a rising star in the party since her landslide 2018 win in a historically Republican seat, has locked up most of those parties’ endorsements.

That has helped make Sherrill the favorite for the nomination, and the target of anti-establishment campaigning by Fulop and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. A Fulop PAC attacked her as a tool of the “political machine,” and both candidates went after donations from employees of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a $400 fine she paid over missing the deadline to report one of her husband’s stock trades, and an increase in her net worth since 2018.

Those ads led to an awkward moment for Sherrill, on The Breakfast Club, when host Charlamagne tha God asked her to explain the accusation in the ads, and how she’d made $7 million in Congress. “I, I haven’t – I don’t believe I did, but I’d have to go see what that was alluding to,” she said.

That moment encouraged Sherrill’s challengers, who’ve spent all year trying to challenge the electability aura of, as her ads put it, a “Navy helicopter pilot, a federal prosecutor, [and] a mom of four.” Baraka, whose national profile soared after his arrest at an ICE facility in Newark, has campaigned on a record of lower crime in the city and a more progressive governing agenda, paid for by a higher corporate tax. At a Saturday rally in Jersey City, he said that critics who accused him of campaigning on “rhetoric and platitudes” hadn’t offered anything real to voters.

“They don’t really understand the issues,” Baraka told Semafor. “If you understand the issues, you could talk about them passionately. And I don’t think they do. I think it’s talking points, white papers and all kinds of other things that they put together, or people put together for them.”

Polling has found a consistent lead for Sherrill, and enough undecided voters for a potential upset. Three other candidates have hoped to win them: Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller, and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, who lost his seat four years ago when Ciattarelli out-performed the polls.

Sweeney, the only South Jersey candidate in the race, broke with the pack by saying he’d repeal the state’s “sanctuary” immigration status. Gottheimer and Spiller made news for other reasons: Gottheimer with a confounding TV ad that used AI to portray him boxing with Trump, Spiller with a $35 million spend from his union, dwarfing every other candidate’s war chest.

Sherrill had far more support from local and national Democratic groups, and pitched herself as the candidate Republicans didn’t want to run against. On Saturday morning, at a Colombian restaurant in Elizabeth, she shared the stage with a slate of Latino politicians who touted their work for the region and the work Sherrill could do if she won.

“We need more mothers in these spaces,” said Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz. “We need more caretakers in these spaces.”

The officially endorsed candidate of Union County Democrats spoke next. Ciattarelli, she said, “broke land speed records getting to Bedminster to kiss Trump’s ring.” But she knew how to fight Trump.

“As a former Navy helicopter pilot, as a former federal prosecutor, as a mom of four kids, four teenagers, I am telling you that I’m often reminded of a lesson that I learned when I was in the Navy,” she said. When ships ran aground, it was often because “the people on the bridge” were scared to warn their commanding officers. “And I tell you that, because I see that all the time in Congress.”