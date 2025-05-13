Arrest boosts Newark mayor as he runs for governor

Public polling has been sparse ahead of the June 10 primary, with no candidate breaking out of the pack. North Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran who’s led the field in local party endorsements, hit 17% in this month’s Rutgers-Eagleton poll; Fulop trailed just outside the margin of error, at 12%.

AD

Baraka came in at 9% in that poll, neck and neck with New Jersey Education Association president Sean Spiller, Gottheimer, and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, the only candidate with a base outside North Jersey.

“We’ve reached a red line in this country: the first arrest of an elected official,” said Antoinette Miles, the leader of the Working Families Party’s New Jersey branch, which supports Baraka. “This race has been talked about in terms of who’s gonna be a fighter, and Ras has proved that he will fight.”

No candidate has commanded the spotlight like Baraka, who’d been confronting the Trump administration over its deportation strategy as soon as the first ICE raids began in his city this winter. In late February, he said that the Delaney Hall site could not be used unless the federal government met “city property-use requirements, inspections, and permits.” In April, the city sued to stop work on the site and allow inspections.

AD

By then, Baraka had already run a TV ad about his Delaney Hall campaigning: “Only one candidate has the courage to stand up to Trump.” The Friday site visit with Reps. LaMonica McIver, Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Robert Menendez, organized to let congressional Democrats provide some oversight of the facility, went calmly until agents moved to arrest the mayor for trespassing.

Videos taken by reporters, immigration rights activists, and ICE show the ensuing chaos. McIver and Watson Coleman stand in front of the mayor to protect him. When an ICE agent approaches with handcuffs, McIver pushes his arm away. And when Baraka is pulled inside the gate for processing, McIver and Menendez follow to the entrance; agents push both of them, McIver pushes back.

“If they can treat three members of Congress like that, just imagine how they can treat people on the street each and every day,” McIver told reporters after the scuffle.

After Baraka was released, Sherrill and other gubernatorial rivals condemned ICE’s conduct. She had been critical of Delaney Hall’s reopening, writing on X in March that it would not make New Jersey safer, and was being done to “reward Trump’s campaign donors and open a for-profit prison with a history of violent abuse.”

But Sherrill was still competing against Baraka in a tight primary. On Monday night, he needled Sherrill and Gottheimer for not supporting a Watson Coleman bill that would have banned private prisons.

“I’ll tell you what’s not effective: Voting for HR 3401, to give Trump $4 billion to build a border wall, which, all due respect, the congresswoman did,” said Baraka.

“To suggest that I have been supporting Trump’s border wall, when I was fighting against it, as [Trump] was taking military construction money to support it, is a fallacy,” Sherrill shot back. “And I’ve been against private prison construction for years now.” She’d proven her fight by “leading the caucus in impeaching him the first time.”





