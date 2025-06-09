Musical version of ‘Hamlet’ composed and written by AI premieres in South Korea

A musical composed entirely by artificial intelligence — but edited, directed, and performed by humans — premiered in South Korea.

The Voice of Hamlet: The Concert reworks William Shakespeare’s classic play about a Danish prince tortured by visions of his dead father as a solo performance accompanied by a five-piece rock band.

For the humans behind the project, AI was a critical tool, Korea JoongAng Daily reported, with the reviewer noting that if it hadn’t been disclosed, its use would not have been obvious.

“As long as we asked the right questions with the clear intent of the show in mind… [AI] was very good at producing a basic, but solid, starting point from which we could build,” the work’s producer said.