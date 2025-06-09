Apple event likely highlights company’s challenges

Apple’s flagship developer event comes at a fraught time, with the Silicon Valley giant trailing on artificial intelligence and facing challenges to the App Store’s dominance.

The Worldwide Developers Conference, where the tech giant showcases its latest products, is not expected to be groundbreaking: A design overhaul of its iOS software is likely to be “the most exciting part,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported.

The lack of ambition is concerning, Gurman wrote: It’s as though Apple “produces the best gas cars on the road” as its rivals pivot to electric — aka AI.

Meanwhile, The Information said the company has devoted its efforts lately to fighting antitrust lawsuits, rather than “thinking about ways of diversifying away from the iPhone.”