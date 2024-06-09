Biden’s Normandy trip draws parallels with Reagan, contrasts with Trump

US President Joe Biden visited an American military cemetery in France on Sunday as part of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, skipped the visit during a similar trip in 2018 commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. A former senior official said Trump reportedly called the fallen American soldiers buried there “suckers” and “losers.”

Biden’s visit capped a five-day trip to Europe as part of the commemorations.