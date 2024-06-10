How Fox News massaged a Trump interview

Fox News edited an interview with Donald Trump to remove a section in which he appeared to back off a promise to declassify federal files related to the late sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein because “you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there.”

The former president was asked on Fox and Friends last Sunday whether, if elected again, he would declassify some federal government files related to 9/11, the JFK assassination, and “files” related to Epstein.

“Would you declassify the Epstein files?” host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked.

“Yeah, I would,” Trump said, as the television segment ended.

But Trump’s full answer appeared later on Will Cain’s Fox News radio show:

Campos-Duffy: Would you declassify the Epstein files?

Trump: Yeah, yeah, I would.

Campos-Duffy: All right.

Trump: I guess I would. I think that less so because, you don’t know, you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would, or at least—

Campos-Duffy: Do you think that would restore trust — help restore trust.

Trump: Yeah. I don’t know about Epstein so much as I do the others. Certainly about the way he died. It’d be interesting to find out what happened there, because that was a weird situation and the cameras didn’t happen to be working, etc., etc. But yeah, I’d go a long way toward that one.