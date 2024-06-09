Bullfighting wants a place on Kenya’s tourism circuit

KAKAMEGA, Kenya — A group of fans place their bets on the sidelines ahead of the big fight. The sunny Saturday morning offers the perfect weather for the main event at Mukumu Mwitanji, one of the hallowed bullfighting grounds in Kakamega, western Kenya. Hundreds more seek the best vantage points to watch the highly-anticipated clash between Dragon, the local champion, and his opponent named White.

The crowd goes wild as Dragon is escorted into the grounds by its handlers in a loud procession. Traditional Isukuti drummers help set the scene, beating on their drums with fervor. Finally, the two bulls lock horns, surrounded on all sides by handlers and excited fans.

Evans Chris Shikuku/Semafor

The ancient tradition of bullfighting among the Abaluhya community in western Kenya has been kept alive in the modern era. The fights, which last until one bull runs away, have even started to gain prominence as a tourist attraction. Some travel agencies now include bullfighting in western Kenya tour packages while online platforms such as Bullfighting TV are building a community of fans.

But experts and locals say not enough has been done by policymakers so far, despite the potential benefits to the local economy and tourism. The mainstreaming of the sport has also been partly slowed by animal welfare groups, who have on multiple occasions fought to stop major bullfighting events in the capital, Nairobi. Brian Nzioka, whose travel agency offers bullfighting tours, told Semafor Africa that the western Kenya stretch offers several attractions including Lake Victoria in Kisumu that, if properly supported, would unlock a new market for Kenya’s tourism sector.