What AI means for Taylor Swift's music

Creating the eternal ghost of an existing artist may be one of the least interesting things people will do with AI music tools — the equivalent of a cheap party trick. Instead, musicians can generate things like unique samples or a musical solo featuring an instrument they don’t know how to play. While they might channel or remix Taylor Swift’s voice, the best examples will be clever artistic references, like how hip-hop artists used drum machines and samples starting in the 1970s.

That’s essentially how the technology is already being used. Antony Demekhin, co-founder of the AI music startup Tuney, said that Heart on My Sleeve almost certainly wasn’t created with a generative program like ChatGPT or DALL-E, which can spit out a Shakespeare essay or a finished painting wholesale.

Instead, someone more likely wrote, sang, and recorded the track, and then put it through filters that imitated the rappers’ voices. That’s still impressive, but there’s significant differences between the kinds of tech involved.

“The expectation is that you can get an AI to sing like Drake, which is not the case,” Demekhin told Semafor. “Text-to-voice is not 100%, but it’s getting there. Text-to-true generative singing? That’s even harder.”

As the technology keeps improving, the unanswered question is whether record labels and the courts will let people openly publish music using programs trained on other artists’ work. One solution is for tech companies to simply license it for that purpose, which is what some AI music startups are doing.

“Telling people that we’re copyright safe matters,” said Karen Allen, the CEO and co-founder of Infinite Album, which focuses on generating music for gaming livestreamers. “I want people to know where we stand on that issue, it is a bit up in the air with a lot of companies.” She said that she saw an opportunity in the market after learning that streamers often receive copyright takedown notices when they play a game's official sound track.

Demekhin said that Tuney is largely relying on audio recorded by artists he worked with in his previous life running a music production company. Musicians send Tuney unfinished tracks or song fragments that have few other uses. “A lot of the people we talk to that are really, really good do not see AI as a threat,” he explained. “They see it as a way to monetize something that they weren’t able to monetize before.”