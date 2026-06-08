Surveillance tools expiration bears down on Senate

Key pieces of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act will expire on Friday absent the White House or Senate Democrats relenting in a feud over President Donald Trump’s acting director of national intelligence.

An extension needs at least 60 votes in the Senate, and Democrats want to use their leverage to get Bill Pulte replaced as interim DNI; they might be willing to let the warrantless spy powers lapse.

“I know how important this tool is,” said Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on ABC, accusing Trump of throwing a “live hand grenade” at the debate days before the provisions expire.

Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, said Pulte is not “statutorily qualified” but warned a FISA lapse before the World Cup “would be the most grossly irresponsible thing I’ve seen Congress do in my 22 years in office.”

Trump hasn’t yet shown any sign of changing his pick.