Pentagon blacklists some of China’s biggest tech firms

The Pentagon on Monday added some of China’s biggest companies to a blacklist of firms accused of aiding Beijing’s military, a move likely to stir tensions between the superpowers.

The entrants to the 1260H list include tech giants Alibaba and Baidu, EV behemoth BYD, a leading robot-maker, and a top biotech firm.

While the list doesn’t automatically trigger sanctions, it complicates companies’ ability to work with the US government, and creates reputational risk.

Washington had previously released the list in February, only to unpublish it minutes later, underscoring how the Trump administration has proven “at odds with itself” over its approach to China, Bloomberg wrote.