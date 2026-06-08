Iran says it has halted strikes on Israel

Iran’s military said Monday it halted attacks on Israel after the two countries exchanged their most intense strikes in months, further straining an already shaky ceasefire as well as the US-Israeli relationship.

Oil prices jumped 5% and stocks fell on the news. US President Donald Trump had been trying to lower the temperature, telling the Financial Times that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would ultimately accept a Washington-Tehran truce.

Netanyahu’s apparent refusal underlines tension between the allies: US intelligence is concerned about Israeli spying on American officials, The Wall Street Journal reported. Israel is also increasingly isolated elsewhere. Public opinion towards it has sharply worsened in the last year, with majorities in most countries polled having unfavorable views towards it, and confidence in Netanyahu has plummeted.