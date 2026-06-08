Inside Altman’s pitch on government AI stake

OpenAI’s Sam Altman, who offered last year to cede equity in his firm to the Trump administration, envisioned a hybrid of the Alaska Permanent Fund and Trump Accounts, a person familiar with the talks told Semafor.

The firm laid out one possible version of that in April, when it described a “Public Wealth Fund” of donated equity that provides returns “directly to citizens.”

The idea has bipartisan appeal: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., whom Altman met with last week, has endorsed a similar proposal.

NOTUS first reported Altman’s pitch, which the president told reporters Friday he might discuss with “all the big” AI firms as soon as this week: “The American people can benefit from the success of AI, and by doing that, they’re going to like it better,” Trump said.

It’s unclear precisely when the meeting could take place or who might attend.