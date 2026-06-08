Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Germany-France fighter jet project dies

Jun 8, 2026, 6:35pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Model French-German fighter jets
Charles Platiau/Reuters

Germany and France on Monday scrapped a landmark project to jointly develop a next-generation fighter jet, a core component of Europe’s rearmament effort. 

Lingering disagreements between defense contractors in the two countries ultimately killed the deal.

The death of the program, launched in 2017, underscores the difficulty for Europe’s largest countries to unify around complex industrial goals, even when they agree on the urgency to counter Russian aggression and build defense systems independent of the US.

“It’s hardly ideal signalling either to Washington or to Moscow,” an aerospace expert said. Other multinational defense programs in Europe, including drone and tank projects, have also faced hurdles in recent years.

J.D. Capelouto
AD