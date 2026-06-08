FIFA bans use of vuvuzelas at World Cup

FIFA banned the use of vuvuzelas at the World Cup as part of stricter rules aimed at maintaining safety and a controlled environment during games. The instrument — a long plastic horn, typically blown by South African football fans — was deemed “excessively loud,” according to the global football body’s code of conduct. The 2026 tournament will be the largest ever hosted by FIFA. It will span 16 stadiums across the US, Mexico and Canada.

The vuvuzela became a symbol of South African football following its widespread use in the 2010 World Cup, which was hosted in the country. However, the horn has also generated controversy after doctors warned about the possibility of hearing loss, and some players complained the sound made it difficult to concentrate during games. South Africa will take on co-host Mexico in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday, before playing against the Czech Republic and South Korea.