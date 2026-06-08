Exclusive / Democrat McCann pulls ahead in key House race

The Democrat running to unseat Rep. Bill Huizenga leads the Michigan Republican by three points, according to a new Democratic poll shared first with Semafor.

The poll, conducted by Democratic firm GBAO on behalf of Sean McCann’s campaign, is the first to show the state senator pulling ahead of Huizenga amid his party’s bid to flip the House.

Notably, the poll also showed nearly six in 10 disapprove of Trump’s job as president. Huizenga, who won his seat by nearly 12 points in 2024, has long been a target for House Democrats’ campaign arm.

McCann outraised Huizenga by almost $400,000 in the first quarter of 2026, bringing his total to more than $1 million. “From now until November, Sean is all gas, no brakes,” McCann’s campaign manager, Simone Archer-Krauss, told Semafor.

Huizenga campaign spokesperson Calvin Moore said that “McCann can cook up all the biased internal polls he wants, but he won’t be able to hide from his record in November.”