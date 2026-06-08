Apple shares fall on Siri’s AI upgrade

Apple on Monday announced an AI-driven overhaul of its Siri voice assistant, but the long-awaited rollout left investors underwhelmed.

Shares in the US tech giant fell nearly 2%; many of the new AI features Apple announced were similar to advances that were previously unveiled and delayed, and are central to Apple’s efforts to catch up to its Silicon Valley peers in the AI race.

The updated, more personalized Siri will only be released as a beta test this fall, and the company signaled that regulatory hurdles could delay the release in China and the EU.

Still, analysts caution against counting Apple out, given its major advantage in hardware and branding.