Pentagon fueled UFO rumors for decades, WSJ reports

The US Pentagon and some military officers misled their own personnel and the public about the existence of UFOs for decades, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Waves of hype over extraterrestrial phenomena — and alleged government coverups — have rippled through recent history, especially during the Cold War.

Now, the Journal reports how US military officials used UFOs as cover for real secret military programs — and even as a “bizarre hazing ritual.”

These efforts were uncovered by a Pentagon office established in 2022 to investigate reports of UFOs, but weren’t publicly disclosed.

The sprawling disinformation campaigns have “unleashed within the halls of the Pentagon itself a dangerous force,” giving rise to a “paranoid mythology” that some senior officials believe to be true.