US, China set for trade talks in London with export controls expected to dominate

Chinese and US officials meet for trade talks Monday that will likely center around export controls, not tariffs

Following the détente in the superpowers’ trade war earlier this year, the focus has shifted from high import duties to export restrictions on goods like semiconductors and rare earths.

Analysts believe Washington will use the London meeting to push Beijing to speed up sales of minerals and other crucial components for manufacturing, while China is expected to argue for easing technology sales curbs, including on artificial intelligence chips.

Chinese state media struck a cautious note, saying that there is “an important opportunity for relations to return to the right track,” but the “true test” for the US lies ahead.