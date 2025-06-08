Russia plans multi-pronged attack on Ukraine following drone strikes, US officials say

Russia launched a massive drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Saturday, as US officials warned that Moscow plans a multi-pronged assault on Ukraine.

Russia has escalated strikes on Ukrainian urban centers in recent weeks as peace talks between the two sides have stalled; the fresh onslaught on Kharkiv was “the most powerful attack” since 2022, its mayor said.

Despite the bombardment, Washington believes the Kremlin’s retaliation for Ukraine’s drone strike on Russian bombers last weekend hasn’t yet happened in earnest, Reuters reported.

“It will be huge, vicious and unrelenting,” one Western diplomat said, with analysts predicting Russia will target Ukrainian government buildings.