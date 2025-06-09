Politico’s new AI product has generated garbled or made-up Washington intelligence, including a lobbying effort by a fictional basket-weaver guild, the outlet’s unionized staff has complained.

Last year, Semafor first reported that Politico was working on a new product with Capital AI: a new AI tool for its high-paying subscribers that promised to allow them to instantaneously generate detailed reports on topics with information collected by Politico’s reporters.

Earlier this year, Politico’s editorial union filed a complaint against the company over its use of AI, which editorial staffers said violated language in their contract that stipulated that if AI is used, it “must be done in compliance with POLITICO’s standards of journalistic ethics and involve human oversight.”

In several examples printed out and shared in Politico’s Rosslyn, Virginia, newsroom last week, staff pointed to instances where the tool appeared to garble the publication’s reporting, or generate reports filled with completely made-up information.

AD

Queried by a staffer about what issues the fictional “Basket Weavers Guild” and “League of Left-Handed Plumbers” are lobbying Congress about, the AI tool generated a plausible report:

The Basket Weavers Guild is currently lobbying Congress to address issues related to data privacy. They are particularly concerned about the new data privacy proposal being drafted by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The Guild is advocating for stronger consumer rights and limits on data collection, which were part of previous bipartisan efforts but are no longer being considered in the current proposal. They believe that the new proposal, which focuses on preempting state data privacy laws and limiting enforcement to government agencies, does not adequately protect consumer interests. [1]

On the other hand, the League of Left-handed Plumbers is focusing its lobbying efforts on the No Tax on Tips Act. This bipartisan legislation, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz, aims to allow taxpayers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their federal tax returns. The League supports this bill as it could provide significant financial relief to plumbers who often receive tips as part of their income. However, they are also aware of the potential negative impacts, such as reduced federal revenues and the risk of making low-income workers ineligible for certain benefits.

AD

Staff also found what they said were egregious errors in other reports.

When the product was first rolled out several months ago, the company’s AI did not seem to know that Roe v. Wade had been overturned — an ironic twist, considering Politico broke the news of its reversal months before the decision was formally announced in 2022.

“With the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, Republican lawmakers in Indiana are contemplating a special session to strengthen the state’s anti-abortion stance,” an AI-generated report said.





