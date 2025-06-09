Having emerged as the clear winner in the streaming wars, Netflix now faces a crucial dilemma: trying to figure out how much to worry about its biggest competitor in digital video, YouTube.

While YouTube does not compete in scripted streaming entertainment, and does not primarily offer the same types of costly, slickly produced documentaries or reality television shows, Netflix sees it as a competitor for eyeballs, particularly as YouTube viewership on home television screens continues to grow.

Still, Netflix has projected calm about the growth of YouTube on TVs.

In a conversation earlier this year with Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos dismissed YouTube as a competitor for talent, saying instead that the platform was a place to “cut your teeth on or develop an idea on” before coming to Netflix for better monetization.

Sarandos said YouTube creators were “making really interesting, compelling programming to watch,” but noted that “YouTube doesn’t give them any money up front to make it, so they’re doing it all, all at their own risk.”

But the decision to test out a quickly produced documentary show suggests the streaming behemoth is interested in the more immediate video content that powers YouTube. So too is Netflix’s interest in exploring how to make video podcasts on the platform, as Business Insider reported earlier this year.

Netflix isn’t the only streaming platform looking into content that more closely resembles news magazine-style programs.

While owner Jeff Bezos has found owning The Washington Post to be a headache in recent months, Amazon has also explored whether it wants to have a larger news footprint, particularly around major events. The company experimented with an election night news stream hosted by former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams. The results were mixed.

