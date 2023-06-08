Chinese woman and her Mount Everest rescuers feud over $10,000 fee

According to reports, Fan and the Sherpa were able to move Liu 200 meters (655 feet) on their own before they became exhausted and recruited the help of Xie Ruxiang, who was climbing nearby.

While Xie and Fan wanted to save the woman, the Sherpa they were traveling with initially declined. Xie reportedly offered him $10,000 as a rescue fee, which the guide accepted.

When the Sherpa followed up about his reward, the woman, who spent days recovering from the incident, said she couldn’t afford the entire fee, but offered to pay $4,000.