Inside Biden’s North Carolina pitch on jobs

On his trip to North Carolina on Friday, President Biden will visit a community college to meet with students enrolled in workforce training programs that are benefitting from federal dollars, according to senior administration officials.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will use the visit to Nash County Community College to highlight funding from the American Rescue Plan that is helping support workforce training programs for advanced manufacturing and clean energy at the school, which is part of a group that received nearly $24 million from the 2021 COVID-19 relief law.

“You’ll hear them talk about how folks are being trained for the jobs of the future, for the industries of the future, the types of jobs that are being created as a result of the president’s Investing in America Agenda,” a senior administration official told Semafor.

The North Carolina trip is part of a broader effort by the White House to tell the positive story of the president’s economic agenda that will be central to his 2024 reelection effort, at a time when Republicans continue to blame the president’s policies for inflation.