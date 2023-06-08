Former Cameron aide, Fox Host launches California group

Steve Hilton, the former David Cameron adviser and very recently former Fox News host tells Semafor exclusively that he is launching a new, bipartisan non-profit called Golden Together later today.

The bipartisan California nonprofit will tackle the state’s housing crisis, among other issues.

“I’m excited to get back into the world of policy and ideas as a participant and not just a commentator,” he said in an email to Semafor. "I love California, it's an amazing place, but everyone can see that we have enormous problems and I think we're in need of some fresh, creative thinking about how to solve them."