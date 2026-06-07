US defense secretary attacks European allies in D-Day speech

The US Defense secretary attacked European immigration policies in a speech commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, reflecting the growing rift between Washington and its transatlantic allies.

Speaking in France on Saturday, Pete Hegseth decried a modern “invasion” of “boats and men,” one day after the US vice president blamed a British teenager’s murder on “mass migration.”

Both sets of remarks drew pushback and rekindled broader European anxieties over the stability of the continent’s US-led security arrangements.

Europe is “now spending real money on defense,” Eurasia Group’s Ian Bremmer told Ezra Klein, but “they’re not spending on the American military-industrial complex.” Instead, countries like Poland are plowing funds into their own defense firms.