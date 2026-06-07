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Iran fires first missiles at Israel since ceasefire took effect in April

Jun 7, 2026, 6:15pm EDT
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An Israeli air-defense missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron.
Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

Tehran on Sunday fired missiles at Israel for the first time since the ceasefire in the Iran war took effect in April, threatening to trigger a new wave of escalation.

The attack came after Israel struck the outskirts of Beirut in its campaign against Hezbollah, days after Washington announced a new truce in Lebanon; Tehran has said any peace deal with the US and Israel would require a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel said it intercepted the missiles — which led Iraq and Syria to close their airspace — and threatened to strike back “with force.”

US President Donald Trump told Axios he would tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate, though Israel’s hard-right national security minister said: “Tehran must burn tonight.”

J.D. Capelouto
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