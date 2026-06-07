Iran fires first missiles at Israel since ceasefire took effect in April

Tehran on Sunday fired missiles at Israel for the first time since the ceasefire in the Iran war took effect in April, threatening to trigger a new wave of escalation.

The attack came after Israel struck the outskirts of Beirut in its campaign against Hezbollah, days after Washington announced a new truce in Lebanon; Tehran has said any peace deal with the US and Israel would require a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel said it intercepted the missiles — which led Iraq and Syria to close their airspace — and threatened to strike back “with force.”

US President Donald Trump told Axios he would tell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate, though Israel’s hard-right national security minister said: “Tehran must burn tonight.”