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India ‘cockroach’ party attracts discontented youth

Jun 7, 2026, 6:22pm EDT
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Protest held by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in New Delhi
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

An Indian political movement that began as satire attracted thousands of supporters in a protest Saturday, reflecting real frustration among the country’s youth.

The Cockroach Janta Party was started by a recent Boston University graduate after India’s chief justice compared young unemployed Indians to cockroaches.

Anger swelled last month after a medical school entrance exam was voided over a leak, setting millions back in their careers.

The protesters in New Delhi were “disillusioned with the institutions of the republic itself” amid a tough job market and rising costs, Scroll wrote.

The party is demanding India’s education minister resign, and investors are watching to see whether the protest widens to the level of other mass youth-led protest movements in Asia.

J.D. Capelouto
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