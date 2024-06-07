US urges allies to use pressure tactics on Hamas in efforts for a Gaza ceasefire

The Biden administration is reportedly pushing allies in the Middle East, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, to press Hamas into accepting a ceasefire deal with Israel, CNN reported. The US has urged several countries to freeze Hamas bank accounts or limit its members’ ability to travel freely.

US officials have also called on Qatar to issue an ultimatum saying that if Hamas does not agree to a deal, the group will be forced to leave the Gulf state. After several earlier warnings, Qatar has issued the ultimatum, an official told CNN.