rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Ben Smith and Nayeema Raza
Jun 7, 2024, 5:16am EDT
media

Mixed Signals: Brits vs Biden, Linklater on sexless cinema, and the song of summer

PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

Second episode!

Ben and Nayeema dissect the battle brewing between American newsrooms and President Biden, wondering whether the Brits are to blame. Then they call up Richard Linklater, famed director of films including Boyhood, Dazed and Confused and, his latest, Hit Man, to contemplate whether it was Marvel, #MeToo or something else that took sex out of the cinema.

Also: Max tries to open our hearts and minds to a faith-based Trump ballad which Nayeema thinks is unlikely to eclipse “Finance Guy” as the song of summer. And Ben vows to improve Amtrak, with the help of unlimited LinkedIn messaging.

Drop us a line if you’ve got a tip: mixedsignals@semafor.com
Find us on X: @semaforben, @nayeema @maxwelltani or on Instagram @nayeemaraza
Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

Mixed Signals from Semafor Media is presented by Think with Google

Title icon

Subscribe to Mixed Signals

Listen and subscribe to Mixed Signals from Semafor Media:

Apple | Spotify | Youtube

Semafor Logo