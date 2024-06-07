Mixed Signals: Brits vs Biden, Linklater on sexless cinema, and the song of summer

Ben and Nayeema dissect the battle brewing between American newsrooms and President Biden, wondering whether the Brits are to blame. Then they call up Richard Linklater, famed director of films including Boyhood, Dazed and Confused and, his latest, Hit Man, to contemplate whether it was Marvel, #MeToo or something else that took sex out of the cinema.

Also: Max tries to open our hearts and minds to a faith-based Trump ballad which Nayeema thinks is unlikely to eclipse “Finance Guy” as the song of summer. And Ben vows to improve Amtrak, with the help of unlimited LinkedIn messaging.

