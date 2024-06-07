European Parliament elections hinge on local politics

Voting for the multi-day European Parliament election is under way in the European Union’s 27 member states but the focus remains local, with votes largely being fought over national issues.

Far-right parties are expected to make gains in a vote that has the potential to reshape how the EU operates. Exit polls in the Netherlands, which voted Thursday, shows a surge in popularity for an anti-immigration party while left-leaning parties are projected to have narrowly won the most seats, Al Jazeera reported.