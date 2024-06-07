EU ready to start Ukraine membership talks, but Hungary remains an obstacle

The European Commission on Friday recommended that EU accession negotiations with Ukraine begin this month, with the first round of talks starting June 25, the Financial Times reported.

The EU is pressing ahead with the move in an effort to boost support for Kyiv before Hungary — which has consistently opposed Ukraine’s bid for membership — assumes the bloc’s presidency in July.

The Commission told ambassadors Friday that Ukraine and Moldova had met the criteria for starting negotiations, but Hungary reportedly raised objections at the meeting.

All 27 member states have to agree to the negotiating framework before talks can begin.