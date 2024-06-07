Hiker discovers China’s tallest waterfall is actually fed by a pipe

The News
A waterfall billed as China’s tallest was discovered to be fed by a pipe.
The 1,000-foot Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, in a national park in Hunan, has millions of annual visitors. But one hiker who reached the top found that the water was flowing from a pipe built into the rock face: His viral video got 24 million views across social media, where the topic “the origin of Yuntai Waterfall is just some pipes” began trending.
The national park, posting as the waterfall, said it had made “a small enhancement in the dry season… so I would look my best to meet my friends.” The local government then intervened, saying operators should explain the “enhancement” ahead of time to tourists in the future.