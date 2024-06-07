Hiker discovers China’s tallest waterfall is actually fed by a pipe

A waterfall billed as China’s tallest was discovered to be fed by a pipe.

The 1,000-foot Yuntai Mountain Waterfall, in a national park in Hunan, has millions of annual visitors. But one hiker who reached the top found that the water was flowing from a pipe built into the rock face: His viral video got 24 million views across social media, where the topic “the origin of Yuntai Waterfall is just some pipes” began trending.