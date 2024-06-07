ANC is mulling a unity coalition made up of multiple South African parties

JOHANNESBURG – A coalition government that includes most of South Africa’s main parties has emerged as the most popular option for the African National Congress, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC’s most senior body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), met on Thursday to consider its options.

“This moment calls for multiparty unity, multi-stakeholder collaboration, if we are to overcome the severe challenges that our country faces,” said Ramaphosa, in a televised closing address at the meeting.

AD

“The purpose of the government of national unity must first and foremost tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed. These issues include job creation, growth of the economy that will be inclusive, high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption,” he said.

The ANC will have 159 of parliament’s 400 seats following last week’s general election in which it won only 40% of the vote.