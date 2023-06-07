Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, and other sports stars who rejected Saudi offers

Reigning World Cup champion Lionel Messi is set to join U.S.-based club Inter Miami CF, rejecting an offer from Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal SC, the BBC reported Wednesday.

The news comes a day after a development that shook up the world of golf: The PGA announced it would merge with the controversial, Saudi-funded LIV Tour, sparking criticism that Riyadh was making the move to counter objections to its human rights record.

In turning down the chance to play in Saudi Arabia, which would've been more lucrative for Messi, the Argentinian forward joins a growing list of sports stars and brands that have rejected opportunities to play in Saudi Arabia or sell to Saudi-based buyers.