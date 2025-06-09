Uncommon bonds: ‘Right to repair’ in the military

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., long a champion of so-called “right to repair” in the US military, has found an ally in freshman Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., as she looks to shepherd through legislation to address what she sees as an expensive yet solvable problem.

Warren and Sheehy don’t have a bill yet, but they penned a Fox News op-ed recently that pushes for lifting restrictions on the ability of service members to fix their own equipment. They argued that the current situation is jeopardizing readiness, costing the Pentagon more money, and creating a lack of competition in the defense industry.

Warren told Semafor that she and Sheehy — both members of the Armed Services Committee — decided to “link up” after having a conversation about “right to repair” in the military and the US economy more broadly.

“We had a long conversation about the importance of improving our acquisition practices for the Department of Defense, and he was really frustrated over the amount of waste that defense contractors were able to extract from DOD because the Defense Department was just doing such a poor job,” she said.

Their goal, she said, is to get legislation into the base text for the next National Defense Authorization Act, the mammoth defense policy legislation that Congress typically passes towards the end of the year.

Sheehy told Semafor he thinks more Republicans will eventually join him to back the legislation that the pair introduces.

“There’s really bipartisan support right now to fix our defense sector,” he said. “The Democrats have historically not been a pro-defense party. But since Ukraine, for some reason, that’s woken them up to the fact that you can’t build bullets, bombs, planes or ships as fast as China and Russia.”