Mixed Signals: Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons on how food ate media

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Top Chef, which is airing its 22nd season finale next week, has been shaping how we think and talk about food for the past two decades.

This week, Ben and Max talk to Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, longtime judges since the first season, about how the show influenced the restaurant industry, how food media has changed, and why the show has gotten nicer over the years. And – they also share the social media food trends they hate the most.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com