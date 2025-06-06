Events Email Briefings
Mixed Signals: Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons on how food ate media

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Jun 6, 2025, 10:38am EDT
media
Title icon

The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Top Chef, which is airing its 22nd season finale next week, has been shaping how we think and talk about food for the past two decades.

This week, Ben and Max talk to Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, longtime judges since the first season, about how the show influenced the restaurant industry, how food media has changed, and why the show has gotten nicer over the years. And – they also share the social media food trends they hate the most.

Title icon

