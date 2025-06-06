US Supreme Court blocks Mexico gun case

The US Supreme Court blocked a case brought by Mexico’s government that alleged that American gun makers sell weapons they know will be funneled to cartels.

Despite the unanimous decision to block the case, both Washington and Mexico City agree that Mexican cartels get most of their weapons from US sellers; the guns are used to defend drug trafficking which has led to record overdose deaths in the US.

A recent survey showed at least two-thirds of the hundreds of thousands of weapons seized in Mexico each year come from the US, as is the case across much of Latin America, a factor in it being the world’s most dangerous region.